Dua Lipa to Be Honored at 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards for Collection of the Year

Footwear News announced Monday (Nov. 21) that Dua Lipa will be the recipient of a new award at the upcoming 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards.

The pop star will be awarded the inaugural trophy for Collection of the Year along with her Puma collaborator Billy Walsh for her Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection. The awards, colloquially called the Shoe Oscars, are slated to take place Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

“The second drop is inspired by rave culture and old-school rave posters,” Lipa said in a statement on Puma’s website about her sophomore line for the brand, which features her signature butterfly logo. “That’s where I drew inspiration as well on colorways and how I wanted things to look for this collection.” In addition to shoes, the collection also contains dresses, pants, gym bags, basketball shorts, bralettes and more.

Other winners to be honored at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards include Christian Louboutin (Lifetime Achievement Award), Kith (Retailer of the Year), Lululemon (Launch of the Year) and the late Virgil Abloh for his Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 (Shoe of the Year). Puma will also be recognized with the Sustainability Leadership Award at the ceremony.

On Sunday night, the pop star joined collaborator Elton John at Dodger Stadium for the final North American performance of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, along with fellow special guests Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. Dua and Elton performed their Billboard Hot 100 top 10 collaboration “Cold Heart” for the first time ever at the concert, which was livestreamed on Disney+.

Billboard and Footwear News are both owned by Penske Media Corporation.