Drew Barrymore to Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Drew Barrymore is set to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The evening will honor achievements in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted.

Barrymore’s eponymous daytime talk show debuted Sept. 14, 2020. In January, the show was renewed for a fourth season.

Barrymore has won three Golden Popcorns, as the award at this show is known. She and Adam Sandler won best kiss for The Wedding Singer (1998) and best on-screen team for 50 First Dates (2004). She, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu won that same award, best on-screen team, for Charlie’s Angels (2001).

Barrymore was nominated for best talk/topical show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. The Drew Barrymore Show was one of two daytime talk shows to be nominated in the category (along with The Kelly Clarkson Show). Both afternoon talk shows lost to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In 2020, Barrymore and Sandler were also honored as dynamic duo at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

This is the 31st edition of this show and the sixth to jointly honor movies and TV. Two years ago, MTV broke the show in two and presented awards for film and scripted television on one night and awards for reality television the following night. Last year, the two shows, though still distinct, aired on the same night. This year, the two shows will be rejoined.

Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams were hosts of last year’s show, with Hudgens hosting the first half for film and scripted television series, and Adams hosting the second half for awards in reality television.

Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive.

Further news, including nominations and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year, special awards went to Jennifer Lopez (Generation Award), Jack Black (Comedic Genius Award) and Bethenny Frankel (MTV Reality Royalty Award).