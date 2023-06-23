Dr. Dre Receives Hip-Hop Icon Award From Snoop Dogg at ASCAP’s 2023 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

One hip-hop icon paid tribute to another when Snoop Dogg presented the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award to Dr. Dre at a private party on the rooftop of the London West Hollywood on Thursday (June 22). The presentation was a highlight of ASCAP’s 2023 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

This has been a year of major honors for Dre. At the Grammys in February, he received the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award from LL Cool J. Dre has won seven competitive Grammys over the years.

Last September, he won his first Primetime Emmy as a performer at The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which also starred Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The halftime show won outstanding variety special (live).

The ASCAP event also celebrated the performing rights organization’s regular 2023 Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners. Dr. Luke won songwriter of the year for co-writing such hit songs as Latto’s “Big Energy,” Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.”

Legendury Beatz, the Nigerian record production and songwriting duo consisting of siblings Uzezi Oniko and Okiemute Oniko, took R&B/hip-hip song of the year for co-writing “Essence,” the global hit by Wizkid featuring Tems. Warner Chappell Music also won as the song’s publisher.

Warner Chappell Music was also named publisher of the year for songs including Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs,” Jack Harlow’s “First Class” and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.” The awards were accepted by Ryan Press, president of North America Warner Chappell Music Publishing.

Dwan Hill won gospel song of the year for co-writing the CeCe Winans hit “Believe for It.” Big Buddy Music and Fun Attic Music also received awards for publishing the song.

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year based on Luminate data for terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services, as specified by ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music awards rules.

The event was overseen by ASCAP president Paul Williams, and Nicole George-Middleton, senior vice president of membership and executive director of The ASCAP Foundation. Music was provided by DJ Kid Capri.

Celebrities in attendance included hip-hop veteran Big Daddy Kane, singer-songwriter Varren Wade, producer Warryn Campbell and gospel star Erica Campbell, songwriter/artists Joelle James and Muni Long, television industry player Mona Scott-Young, rapper Wale, songwriter Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, rising New York hip-hop artist Scar Lip, and artists TT The Artist, Malik Yusef and Apollo Liberace.