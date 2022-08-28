Dove Cameron Wins Best New Artist at 2022 VMAs, Thanks ‘All of the Queer Kids Out There’

Dove Cameron accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Multi-platform star Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), her first win at the VMAs in her first nomination.

Presented the award by Avril Lavigne, a former winner in the category herself for breakthrough hit “Complicated” back in 2002, Cameron declared herself “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient. She went on to dedicate the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and thanked them for their help in “getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio” — referring to “Boyfriend,” her 2022 breakout single, and its lyrical themes of attempting to romance a woman away from her male significant other.

Cameron was one of six nominees for the category, and one of three finalists, along with Italian rock band Måneskin and Korean boy band Seventeen. The singer-songwriter shouted out her fellow nominees, raving that some of her “all-time favorite artists” were also nominated in the category.

“Boyfriend” became Dove Cameron’s biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this spring, peaking at No. 16 on the chart. Earlier in the night, Cameron delivered a smoky rendition of the song on the VMAs’ pre-show, along with newer single “Breakfast,” in her first-ever performance on MTV’s biggest night. She also handed out the award for song of summer, which went to the VMAs’ co-host and opening performer, Jack Harlow, for his Hot 100 No. 1 single “First Class.”