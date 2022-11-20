Dove Cameron Dedicates New Artist of the Year AMAs Win to Queer Community Following Club Q Tragedy

Upon winning the new artist of the year trophy at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20), Dove Cameron dedicated the victory to the queer community, following the tragic shooting inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs the night before.

“I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always be first and foremost dedicated to the queer community at large,” Cameron, whose breakthrough single “Boyfriend” brought a queer anthem to top 40 radio this year, told the AMAs crowd from the podium. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music.

“On the heels of the tragedy that happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is, and how important our community is,” Cameron continued. “And I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and The Trevor Project for what you can do right now. I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right, and you are so loved and so held, and I want to thank you for supporting me. Thank you for holding the space – I’m holding it for you too.”

Five people were killed and at least 25 people were injured late Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs after a 22-year-old gunman opened fire. The music world reacted to the hate attack throughout Sunday, with artists including Kacey Musgraves, FINNEAS and Adam Lambert offering condolences to victims of the tragedy.

Cameron’s new artist of the year win marks the former Disney star’s first AMAs win. “Boyfriend” peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart earlier this year.