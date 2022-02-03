Dolly Parton to Host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Country icon Dolly Parton will host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The two-hour show will stream live without commercials at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video on March 7 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parton will be joined by a co-host, who will be announced later, with nominations for this year’s awards slated for reveal next week.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” said Parton in a statement. The singer, who will release her new album Run, Rose, Run on March 4 — which accompanies her original novel Run, Rose, Run (March 7), written with James Patterson — was just announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside in a statement. “There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

The ACMs will stream live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. and will be the first major awards show to livestream exclusively.

Parton hosted the ACM Awards in 2000, when they were held at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles. She hosted the rival CMA Awards in 1988 and co-hosted that show in 2019 with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton hosted last year’s ACM Awards, which were held for the second year in a row at three iconic Nashville venues — Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

“Dolly Parton’s status as a beloved and inspirational icon is a testament to her ongoing impact as an artist, philanthropist, and human being,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “As we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations.”

Check out a tease of this year’s show below.