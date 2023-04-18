Dolly Parton Promises Garth Brooks the ‘Best Night of Your Life’ at the ACM Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, hosts of the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, star in a fun and playful promotional video for the 2023 ACMs that was released on Tuesday (April 18). The 45-second spot, titled “First Time,” plays off the fact that Parton is an experienced host and this is Brooks’ first time as a host.

The scene takes place in Parton’s dressing room. Parton asks, “Are you ready for our big night?”

“Yeah, I’m a little nervous to be honest,” Brooks responds. “First time and all.”

Parton seeks to reassure her skittish partner by saying “Oh, don’t be nervous, I’m going to be right here with you.”

Brooks asks, “You’ve done this before, right?”

Parton responds, “Oh, I’ve done this before. Plenty of times – plenty of people.”

This, of course, makes Brooks even more nervous. “Really?”

“And I personally am going to make this the best night of your life,” Parton promises.

After a beat, Brooks asks, “We’re talking about hosting the ACM award show, right?”

Parton and Brooks handle the script’s comic double-entendres like the pros they are. The spot concludes with Parton saying, “If you have any problem, you just look at me.”

“Yes ma’am,” Brooks responds.

“Up here,” Parton reminds him.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, dubbed “country music’s party of the year,” will stream live exclusively for a global audience on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Established in 1966, the ACM Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. The show made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video.

Watch the promotional video below.