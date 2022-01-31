Doja Cat Cancels 2022 Brit Awards Performance Due to COVID in Her Crew

Doja Cat will not be performing at the 2022 Brit Awards at London’s 02 Arena on Feb. 8 due to “numerous” members of her crew contracting COVID-19, according to a tweet on Monday (Jan. 31).

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she tweeted. “My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and offstage) have tested positive for COVID. It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

Doja Cat was in the first group of show performers announced Jan. 21, along with Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz. Sam Fender was added to the lineup earlier Monday.

Doja Cat has two Brit nominations – international artist of the year and best international song for “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA. This was to be her first show in the U.K.

Because of the continued spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, organizers said in a statement on Jan. 21 that they are working “around the clock” to put together a show that will meet all relevant safety standards.

Artists, nominees and all guests will be asked to show a negative LFT (lateral flow) test on arrival to the venue, with fans offered stall seats on the arena floor and nominated artists seated in an exclusive, distanced area. And though audience members will not be socially distanced, they will be asked to wear masks when not eating, drinking or sitting in their seats.

British comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host the awards. The show will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and streamed outside of the U.K. through the Brits’ YouTube channel.