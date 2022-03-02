Doja Cat Delivers Stripped-Back Performance of ‘Alone’ at 2022 Billboard Women in Music

Doja Cat gave the final performance of the night at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday (March 2), closing out the ceremony with “Alone,” a deep cut from from her 2021 album, Planet Her.

The 11-time Grammy nominee took to the stage in a hooded and draped hot-pink ensemble and kept the visuals to bare minimum to keep the spotlight on her as she sang the emotive track, which sees her embracing loneliness as a coping mechanism when a formerly promising relationship comes to an end.

Planet Her has had prolonged success since its July 2021 release. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and has spent a total of 35 weeks and counting on the all-genre chart. Though “Alone” did not make its way to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Planet Her spawned a total of six top 40 hits, including “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, “You Right” with The Weeknd, and “Woman.”

Following her performance, Doja accepted the Powerhouse Award, which honors women in the music industry that have dominated their respected year in streaming, sales and radio play. Normani presented her with the trophy; Doja used the opportunity to thank her mother, fans and her managerial team for their support.

“Thank you to all of my fans, thank you to my team. But for the most part I want to thank my mom and I want to thank Sal [manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby] and Co. I love you all so much,” Doja said. “Can’t wait to break this s–t open and put the necklace on … you know, that’s what girls do. Amen, women. Let’s go.”