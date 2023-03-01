Doechii Rips Through ‘Persuasive’ & ‘Crazy’ at 2023 Billboard Women in Music

Doechii was honored as Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Rising Star on Wednesday night (March 1) at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

During the awards show, the rapper performed a mash-up of two of her hits — delivering a sultry rendition of “Persuasive” and a rapid-fire, ferocious take on”Crazy” — before being presented with her award by her mother, Celesia Moore.

“Girl, I done danced my shoe off,” the rapper quipped while accepting her award with a broken shoe before marveling that she’s joined the ranks of Billboard Women in Music Rising Star awardees who have come before her, including Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and Janelle Monáe.

In an interview with Billboard ahead of the show, the boundary-breaking Top Dawg Entertainment signee dished on her five-year plan for her career in the wake of “Persuasive” garnering 30 million on-demand streams in the U.S., per Luminate.

“By year five I want to be at my peak. I want to be in my Sasha Fierce era, the top of my game with still a long way to go — but I want to reach my prime and never leave it,” she said.

Doechii also promised that fans can expect a pivot in her sound when she releases her debut full-length project later this year. “It’s my pop era,” she said. “Usually I’m alone [in the studio], but these days I’ve been inviting people in. Usually I like people to send me beats and I’ll just listen through, but recently I’ve been working with producers like J White in person, which is cool. So my vibe is kind of changing; it’s a lot of energy. It feels like a party.”