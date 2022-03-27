DJ Khaled Crashes Oscars Opening Monologue

DJ Khaled at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

When DJ Khaled was revealed as a presenter at the 2022 Oscars, a lot of people wondered how exactly the chart-topping DJ/producer was going to be involved in the Academy Awards.

We didn’t have to wait long on Sunday (March 27) evening to find out. Shortly after a jaw-dropping opening from Beyonce, who performed her best original song nominated track “Be Alive” from King Richard, the three hosts for the 2022 Oscars – Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The voiceover that introduced them wasn’t quite up to snuff, however, at least as far as the We the Best boss was concerned. Khaled ran out on the Dolby Theatre stage yelling “hold up! hold up!” as if he were rushing the stage during a summer festival guest slot. “Let me introduce this the right way,” Khaled said as Jamie Lee Curtis clapped. “Make some noise!” he shouted, pointing at Will Smith and yelling “Bad Boys 4!” as a demand, encouragement or a little bit of both.

Following his guest cameo, Wanda Sykes nodded sagely and offered, “We the best.”

Although Khaled was present at the 2022 Academy Awards, he wasn’t the one manning the turntables. DJ D-Nice, whose virtual Club Quarantine parties provided some musical levity during lockdown, was the artist behind the boards at the event.