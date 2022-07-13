Dionne Warwick & Elvis Presley to Be Honored at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala

Dionne Warwick performs in concert during "A Night of Class: Starring Dionne Warwick" at Fox Theater on Aug. 23, 2019 in Atlanta.

Dionne Warwick, the queen of elegant pop/soul, and Elvis Presley, the eternal king of rock n’ roll, will be among the honorees at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars gala and awards ceremony on Oct. 13. The event, in its 38th year, will return to Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York.

Warwick will receive the trailblazer award. Presley will posthumously receive the fashion oracle award. Warwick received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2019 and this year was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time. Presley received a trustees award from the Recording Academy in 1971 and was among the first class of inductees into the Rock Hall in 1986.

For nearly four decades, Fashion Group International has welcomed celebrities and luminaries of the fashion and entertainment worlds to walk the red carpet for the annual FGI Night of Stars event, complete with cocktail hour, seated dinner, and awards ceremony.

Maryanne Grisz, president and CEO of Fashion Group International (FGI), said in a statement: “It is our honor to gather our peers, members, and supporters to recognize this year’s FGI Night of Stars honorees, each a stand-out artist and an icon using their platform to create, to inspire, and to effect change.”

FGI Night of Stars ticket proceeds will support the organization’s mission to connect, support, and empower members across the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and retail sectors around the globe.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s honorees:

Superstar award: Michael Kors

Fashion star award: Christian Siriano

Beauty award: Sharon Chuter/UOMA Beauty

Humanitarian award: Prabal Gurung

Retail award: Loveshackfancy

Trailblazer award: Dionne Warwick

Sustainability award: Firmenich

Fashion oracle award: Elvis Presley

Event tickets are available at fgi.org.