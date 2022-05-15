Diddy Brings Out Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor & Bryson Tiller for Performance Medley at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Diddy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the host with the most surprises up his sleeve at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he kicked off Sunday evening (May 15) with a performance medley featuring Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller and Teyana Taylor.

At Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, Diddy and Tiller started off the red hot performance with a cover of “Gotta Move On,” originally by Toni Braxton, featuring H.E.R. Louisville, Ky., was well represented in Las Vegas after Harlow took things over from fellow native Tiller and performed his career-first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “First Class.”

The evening’s host later paid tribute to his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. by performing “Mo Money Mo Problems” — which the late rapper released in 1997 under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and Arista Records — alongside Taylor and her 6-year-old daughter and partner-in-crime Junie, an unexpected trio.

Diddy co-wrote the two-week Hot 100 No. 1 alongside B.I.G., Mase and Steven Jordan. Diddy foreshadowed that he’d take the stage with one of his own hits in an interview with Billboard ahead of the show. “You’re definitely going to see a step or two; whatever I’ve got to do. I’m the consummate entertainer,” he said at the time. “And if you all don’t seem hype enough, I may need to do one of my numbers back from whatever.”

Before the show began, Harlow — whose sophomore studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 — took home the award for top rap song with the Hot 100 chart-topper “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X, which was also nominated for top collaboration.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.