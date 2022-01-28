Diane Warren to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Songwriter Diane Warren will receive the Icon Award at the 12th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on March 20. Mitchell Leib, former president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion picture division, will receive this year’s Legacy Award.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Diane Warren Mitchell Leib See latest videos, charts and news

“We are so happy to be able to honor two individuals who have been vital to the craft of telling stories with music,” Joel C. High, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors, said in a statement. “This is a big year!”

Related Diane Warren Posts Message of Gratitude After Another Oscar Loss

The Icon Award was created to celebrate those who have made legendary contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins, and Marc Shaiman.

“Thank you, Guild of Music Supervisors, for this amazing honor,” Warren said in a statement. “I see that real icons have received this award previously, and I am proud and humbled to be in their company although I don’t really feel like I am one yet. I feel like I’m just getting started so maybe I’ll be an icon when I grow up if I ever grow up that is! I love writing songs for movies, and I’ve worked with a lot of you on them. There’s nothing like the perfect marriage of the right song in just the right place in just the right movie. I love being a part of it and always will.”

Warren won a Grammy for writing “Because You Loved Me” from the 1996 film Up Close and Personal and an Emmy in 2016 for writing “Til It Happens to You” from the film The Hunting Ground. She has been nominated for 12 Oscars and is vying for a 13th nomination this year for her song “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days. Oscar nominations will be announced on Feb. 8.

The Legacy Award is bestowed to a music supervisor who has made an impact within the industry over the course of their career. Previous recipients include Maureen Crowe, Bob Hunka, Joel Sill, Gary Lemel, and Chris Montan.

“It means so very much to me to be honored by my peers and friends at the GMS and to receive the Legacy award,” Leib said in a statement. “For me, it puts an exclamation point on the closing of this chapter of my professional career as a music supervisor, albeit mostly as a studio music executive at Disney, to whom I will forever be grateful. I started this journey as a rookie independent music supervisor and finish now having achieved every goal imaginable in my wildest dreams.”

The nominees in 16 categories will be announced via a live streaming event on Feb. 10 on the Guild of Music Supervisors’ social media channels across YouTube and Facebook.