Dembow Took Center Stage for Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala’s ‘Wow BB’ Premio Lo Nuestro Performance

Woah, baby! Dembow took center stage during Natti Natasha‘s performance of “Wow BB” alongside El Alfa and Chimbala at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro.

The uplifting performance comes two days after the Dominican trio released “Wow BB,” and marks Chimbala’s first Premio Lo Nuestro performance.

Natasha wowed in a sporty and sexy black-and-white set, dripping in jewel-covered fringe, busting a move alongside her tribe of dancers as the song’s title danced across multiple screens. Chimbala donned a simple monochrome outfit and shades, while El Alfa rocked a Canadian tuxedo and pristine braids.

Natasha is up for seven awards, including urban album of the year, urban song of the year and urban female artist of the year. Leading up to her performance, she took home an award for remix of the year. El Alfa is up for four awards, including new male artist, dance pop urban song of the year for “La Mamá De La Mamá (Remix)” and “Mambo” alongside Steve Aoki, Willy William Sean Paul, Sfera Ebbasta and Play-N-Skillz, and urban collaboration of the year for “Fulanito” with Becky G. Chimbala is up for urban song of the year for Loco with Justin Quiles and Zion Y Lennox.

Under the theme “Vive El Momento,” at this year’s show, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The 10 artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.