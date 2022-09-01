Dave Leads 2022 GRM Rated Awards Nominations: Full List

Dave is the leading contender for the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper received six nominations, including two each for both track of the year and video of the year.

Dave’s “Clash” (featuring Stormzy) is nominated in both categories. Dave’s other track of the year nominee is “Starlight,” which topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart for four weeks in March and April. His other video of the year nominee is “Verdansk.”

Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, is up for album of the year. The album topped the Official U.K. Albums Chart for two weeks in August 2021.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Aitch, ArrDee, Cleo Sol, K-Trap, Knucks, Little Simz, M Huncho, and Tion Wayne.

Like Dave, Aitch and K-Trap are competing with themselves in various categories. Aitch has two nominations for video of the year: “1989” and “Learning Curve.” K-Trap has two nods for mixtape of the year: “Trapo” and “Joints” (a collab with Blade Brown).

GRM Daily announced the nominations Thursday (Sept. 1). There are 10 categories, with 10 nominees in each category except for album of the year, where there are just eight nominees. This is the opposite of the Grammys’ approach, where there are five nominees in most categories, but 10 in each of the so-called “Big Four” categories – album, record and song of the year plus best new artist.

GRM Daily also announced that the show will return to a live format this year. The show will be held in central London. This year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards will be broadcast on E4 for the first time. Hosts and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

GRM founder Post says, “I’m proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year.”

The nominations recognize achievements between June 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. Voting is open now and will close Sept. 21. Fans can cast their votes at grmdaily.com/ratedawards.

The Rated Awards were founded by GRM Daily, which has chronicled the U.K. rap and grime scene for more than a decade. With 5 million subscribers and an online reach of more than 9 million, GRM claims to be the most viewed British music platform in the U.K.

Here’s the full list of nominations.

Album of the year

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Fredo – Independence Day

Knucks – ALPHA PLACE

Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria

Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Track of the year

Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)

ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”

Benzz – “Je M’appelle”

Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”

D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)

Dave – “Starlight”

Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)

Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus”

Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)

SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)

Video of the year

Aitch – “1989”

Aitch – “Learning Curve”

CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”

Dave – “Verdansk”

Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)

Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”

Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)

M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)

Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)

Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”

Female artist of the year

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Dreya Mac

FLO

Ivorian Doll

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Stefflon Don

Male artist of the year

ArrDee

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Dave

Digga D

K-Trap

M Huncho

Potter Payper

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough of the year

A1 x J1

Arz

Bru-C

Clavish

Dreya Mac

Knucks

Nemzzz

Rimzee

Sainté

SwitchOTR

Mixtape of the year

ArrDee – Pier Pressure

Central Cee – 23

D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2

Digga D – Noughty by Nature

K-Trap – Trapo

K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints

M1llionz – Provisional License

Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting

Unknown T – Adolescence

Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World

Personality of the year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Specs Gonzalez

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Producer of the year

Chucks

Inflo

JAE5

LiTek & WhyJay

LUCID

P2J

Quincy Tellem

Venna

Nathaniel London

Young Chencs

Radio DJ of the year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Manny Norte

Rob Bruce

Sir Spyro

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie