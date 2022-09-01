Dave Leads 2022 GRM Rated Awards Nominations: Full List

Dave is the leading contender for the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper received six nominations, including two each for both track of the year and video of the year.
Dave’s “Clash” (featuring Stormzy) is nominated in both categories. Dave’s other track of the year nominee is “Starlight,” which topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart for four weeks in March and April. His other video of the year nominee is “Verdansk.”
Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, is up for album of the year. The album topped the Official U.K. Albums Chart for two weeks in August 2021.
Other artists with multiple nominations include Aitch, ArrDee, Cleo Sol, K-Trap, Knucks, Little Simz, M Huncho, and Tion Wayne.
Like Dave, Aitch and K-Trap are competing with themselves in various categories. Aitch has two nominations for video of the year: “1989” and “Learning Curve.” K-Trap has two nods for mixtape of the year: “Trapo” and “Joints” (a collab with Blade Brown).
GRM Daily announced the nominations Thursday (Sept. 1). There are 10 categories, with 10 nominees in each category except for album of the year, where there are just eight nominees. This is the opposite of the Grammys’ approach, where there are five nominees in most categories, but 10 in each of the so-called “Big Four” categories – album, record and song of the year plus best new artist.
GRM Daily also announced that the show will return to a live format this year. The show will be held in central London. This year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards will be broadcast on E4 for the first time. Hosts and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
GRM founder Post says, “I’m proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year.”
The nominations recognize achievements between June 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. Voting is open now and will close Sept. 21. Fans can cast their votes at grmdaily.com/ratedawards.
The Rated Awards were founded by GRM Daily, which has chronicled the U.K. rap and grime scene for more than a decade. With 5 million subscribers and an online reach of more than 9 million, GRM claims to be the most viewed British music platform in the U.K.
Here’s the full list of nominations.
Album of the year
Cleo Sol – Mother
Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
Fredo – Independence Day
Knucks – ALPHA PLACE
Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
Tion Wayne – Green With Envy
Track of the year
Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)
ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”
Benzz – “Je M’appelle”
Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”
D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)
Dave – “Starlight”
Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus”
Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)
SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)
Video of the year
Aitch – “1989”
Aitch – “Learning Curve”
CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”
Dave – “Verdansk”
Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”
Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)
M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)
Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)
Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”
Female artist of the year
Cleo Sol
Darkoo
Dreya Mac
FLO
Ivorian Doll
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Stefflon Don
Male artist of the year
ArrDee
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Dave
Digga D
K-Trap
M Huncho
Potter Payper
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Breakthrough of the year
A1 x J1
Arz
Bru-C
Clavish
Dreya Mac
Knucks
Nemzzz
Rimzee
Sainté
SwitchOTR
Mixtape of the year
ArrDee – Pier Pressure
Central Cee – 23
D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2
Digga D – Noughty by Nature
K-Trap – Trapo
K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints
M1llionz – Provisional License
Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting
Unknown T – Adolescence
Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World
Personality of the year
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Specs Gonzalez
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Producer of the year
Chucks
Inflo
JAE5
LiTek & WhyJay
LUCID
P2J
Quincy Tellem
Venna
Nathaniel London
Young Chencs
Radio DJ of the year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Manny Norte
Rob Bruce
Sir Spyro
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie