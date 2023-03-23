Darius Rucker, The Black Crowes, Wynonna & More Added as CMT Music Awards Performers

Darius Rucker will team up with The Black Crowes for a world premiere collaboration of the band’s 1991 hit “She Talks to Angels” during the CMT Music Awards on April 2, airing live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Rucker, who is nominated in the CMT performance of the year category the upcoming awards show (for his rendition of “Let Her Cry” from CMT Storytellers), has earned nine No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, while The Black Crowes have earned six No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart.

They are among the latest round of performers for the CMT Music Awards, with newly-announced performers also including Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, and a collaboration from Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde.

Hitmaker Jelly Roll, who reigned atop Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart for 25 weeks and is set to release his forthcoming album, Whitsitt Chapel on June 2, will perform his single “Need a Favor.” He earns his first CMT Music Awards nominations this year, with nods for male video of the year, breakthrough male video of the year, and CMT digital-first performance of the year.

A decade after Hubbard made his CMT Music Awards debut as part of Florida Georgia Line (performing “Cruise” at the 2013 ceremony, collaboration with Nelly), Hubbard will make his first solo awards performance, offering “Dancin’ in the Country.”

Wynonna will return to the CMT Music Awards stage, following her memorable final performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge” with her mother and the Judds bandmate, the late Naomi Judd. That performance is nominated for CMT performance of the year at this year’s ceremony.

These six new performers join previously announced performers Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson. Meanwhile, newcomers Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The CMT Music Awards will air on the CBS Television Network and will stream live and on demand on Paramont+.