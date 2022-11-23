Danny Elfman & Nicholas Britell to Be Honored at Society of Composers & Lyricists’ Holiday Celebrations

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) will award composer Nicholas Britell with the Ambassador Award at its East Coast holiday celebration at the Cutting Room in New York on Dec. 6. One week later, on Dec. 13, the SCL will award composer Danny Elfman with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its West Coast holiday celebration at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Both events will include live performances. The bicoastal holiday celebrations are held annually to celebrate members’ achievements and honor outstanding composers and songwriters.

Past SCL Ambassadors include Dave Grusin, Burt Bacharach, David Shire, Johnny Mandel, Earl Hagen, James Newton Howard, Leiber and Stoller, Alan Silvestri, Randy Newman, Thomas Newman, Terence Blanchard, Diane Warren and Hal David.

Past SCL Lifetime Achievement honorees include Quincy Jones, Bill Conti, Lalo Schifrin, Philip Glass, Alan Menken and Ginny Mancini.

Britell and Elfman have both received multiple Oscar nominations for best original score – and both are vying for nominations again this year. Britell is competing with She Said. Elfman has two strong entries – White Noise and Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness.

Elfman has won two Emmys – for composing the main title theme for Desperate Housewives (2005) and for musical direction of Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton (Live from Lincoln Center) (2016). Britell has won one Emmy for composing the main title theme for Succession (2019).

Elfman also won a Grammy for composing the theme from the 1989 film Batman.

The organization will host the 4th Annual SCL Awards show on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles.