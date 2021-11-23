Several of Dance Music’s Biggest Stars Earn First-Time Grammy Nominations

The 2022 Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday (Nov. 23), and some of the biggest stars of the dance scene have been nominated for the first time.

Marshmello, Illenium, Black Coffee, Major Lazer and Chicago house duo Ten City are all first-time Grammy nominees and are competing against each other for best dance/electronic album — a category that also includes Sylvan Esso, a 2017 nominee in this category. (Diplo of Major Lazer has — on his own and with other projects — earned 10 nominations and three Grammy wins.)

The best dance/electronic recording category is similarly populated with well-known names, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Caribou, James Blake, Tiësto, frojack and David Guetta, all of whom are either previous nominees or previous Grammy winners.

These categories included one major snub, with Porter Robinson being completely shut out of the nominations. After releasing his much-anticipated and highly celebrated sophomore LP Nurture this past April, Robinson was considered a front-runner in the two main dance/electronic categories. He expressed his dismay after Tuesday’s nominations by simply tweeting a raised-eyebrow emoji. (Rezz responded by saying she’s “dialed the FBI.”)

The dance/electronic categories are typically light on female nominees, and this year is no exception. The three women nominated in the three dance/electronic categories are Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, producer Griff and producer Tracy Young, who in 2020 became the first female artist to win a Grammy for best remixed recording for her edit of Madonna’s “I Rise.”

On this topic, previous Grammy nominee Tokimonsta tweeted, “I [love] seeing so many good friends nominated for the Dance / Electronic categories, but there is a painfully obvious lack of female presence this year—& I heard plenty of aaamazing female produced songs. Fellow musicians: The change happens w us the voting members.”

See the complete list of dance nominees below.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,”Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Best Remixed Recording

“Back To Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born For Greatness” (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

Track from: Greatest Hits Vol.2 The Better Noise Years

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3scape Drm Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

“Met Him Last Night” (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Track from: White Pony (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix)

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)