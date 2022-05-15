Dan + Shay Deliver Red-Hot Performance of ‘You’ At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Whether it’s in the sun of Sunday morning, in the pouring rain or at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Dan + Shay got you. Just minutes after going up to accept the prize for top country duo/group, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney took the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage in Las Vegas once again to deliver a warm performance of their loved-up Good Things track “You” Sunday (May 15).

Explore Explore Dan + Shay See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Looking dapper in sharp red suits, the pair perfectly matched both the rest of their band and the stop sign-colored lights burning all over the stage. “I got you for the rest of my days,” they sang, standing side by side. “In the sun of Sunday morning or the pouring rain, I got you for the rest of my life.”

Backed up by a small group of swaying backup singers, Dan and Shay’s signature harmonies were on full display — up until the very end, when Mooney stepped forward to belt out one loud, glorious solo note as fans cheered in the audience.

Taking cues from 1990s country classics, “You” is infused with the sweetness and simplicity pioneered by artists like Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn. “I got into a nerd phase listening to those because they were so open and everything was sitting in the right place,” Smyers told Billboard last year. “There’s just some magic in that minimalism.”

The song first came out in 2021 as part of the duo’s fourth studio album, Good Things, which also delivered singles “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and the Justin Bieber-assisted “10,000” hours. The record peaked at No. 6 during its 15-week run on the Billboard 200 and scored the No. 2 spot on the Country Albums chart, helping Dan + Shay to secure the top country duo award Sunday night.

“The fans, you guys …,” Smyers said in their acceptance speech, “we love y’all.”