How to Watch Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Discuss Their Oscar Nods for Best Original Song With Songwriters Hall of Fame

For the sixth year in a row, the Songwriters Hall of Fame hosted the Oscar nominees for best original song for a virtual event, “A Conversation with 2022 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song.”

All of this year’s nominated songwriters except Beyoncé participated in the event, which was moderated by legendary songwriters Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams. The session was taped on Thursday, Feb. 24. The public can watch it beginning on Thursday, March 3, at 5 p.m. PT.

The virtual event is free to the public with advance registration required via Eventbrite. It will also be available to watch for a limited time, starting at that same time, on the Songwriters Hall of Fame website, songhall.org.

The participants are Dixson, who teamed with Beyoncé to co-write “Be Alive” from King Richard; Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto; Van Morrison, who wrote “Down to Joy” from Belfast; Billie Eilish and Finneas, who co-wrote “No Time to Die” from the film of the same name; and Diane Warren, who wrote “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

This is Warren’s 13th Oscar nomination for best original song, the second for Miranda and the first for these other songwriters.

Moreover, this is the fifth consecutive year that Warren has been nominated. That’s the longest continuous streak in this category since Marilyn and Alan Bergman were nominated six years running from 1968-73.

Warren and Morrison have both been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Moreover, Morrison won the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor, in 2015.

Williams and Rodgers have also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Rodgers currently serves as SHOF chairman. Since 2009, Williams has been president and chairman of ASCAP.

Williams received three Oscar nominations for best original song, for “Nice to Be Around” from Cinderella Liberty (1973), “Evergreen” from A Star Is Born (1976) and “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie (1979). He won for “Evergreen” and probably should have also won for “The Rainbow Connection,” a gentle song that has grown in stature over the decades.