Chapel Hart, Nate Smith & More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards’ Ram Trucks Side Stage

We’re just weeks away from the 2023 CMT Music Awards, and the jam-packed lineup of Ram Trucks Side Stage performers were announced on Tuesday (March 21). Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith are all set for the Ram Trucks Side Stage, which will air during the ceremony on April 2.

Explore Explore Chapel Hart See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Avery Anna, Chapel Heart, Lily Rose and Megan Moroney have all been honored as CMT Next Women of Country members, with Moroney vying for her first CMT belt buckle this year, as her hit song “Tennessee Orange” is up for breakthrough female video of the year” and CMT digital first performance of the year.

Related Duran Duran Reunites With Andy Taylor for Upcoming Album

Meanwhile, Dean and Smith are no strangers to the Billboard charts. Dean’s “Don’t Come Lookin’” peaked at No. 3 on the Country Airplay chart, while Smith topped the tally with “Whiskey on You.”

The fan-voted CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 2, from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. This marks the first time that the CMT Music Awards have been held in Austin, after being held in Nashville for decades. Voting for the 2023 CMT Music Awards is open at vote.cmt.com. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are all set to perform during the annual awards show, which is hosted this year by Brown and Ballerini.