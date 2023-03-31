Here Are All the Presenters and Performers for the 2023 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards are taking over Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (April 2), and the jam-packed list of performers and presenters is officially complete.

Lainey Wilson, one of the night’s performers, leads this year’s nominees, earning four nods: video of the year (HARDY featuring Wilson, with “Wait in the Truck”), female video of the year (“Heart Like a Truck”), collaborative video of the year (“Wait in the Truck”) and CMT performance of the year (for her “Never Say Never” performance with Cole Swindell on the 2022 CMT Music Awards).

The most recent addition to the performer lineup is Gary Clark Jr., who will take the stage for a tribute to the late Stevie Ray Vaughn.

See the full list of performers — including the Ram Trucks Side Stage performances — and presenters below. Catch the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, before it becomes available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

Main Stage Performers

Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade

The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Slash and Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna

Gary Clark Jr.

Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna & Ashley McBryde

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers

Avery Anna

Chapel Hart

Jackson Dean

Lily Rose

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Presenters

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Charles Esten

Dixie D’Amelio

Dustin Lynch

HARDY

Ian Bohen and Jen Landon

Jon Pardi

LeAnn Rimes

Madison Bailey

Max Thieriot

Megan Thee Stallion

Noah Schnapp

Parker McCollum

Peter Frampton

Shania Twain

Steve Howey

Travis Kelce