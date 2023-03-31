×
Here Are All the Presenters and Performers for the 2023 CMT Music Awards

The event, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, will take place on Sunday (April 2).

The CMT Music Awards are taking over Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (April 2), and the jam-packed list of performers and presenters is officially complete.

Lainey Wilson, one of the night’s performers, leads this year’s nominees, earning four nods: video of the year (HARDY featuring Wilson, with “Wait in the Truck”), female video of the year (“Heart Like a Truck”), collaborative video of the year (“Wait in the Truck”) and CMT performance of the year (for her “Never Say Never” performance with Cole Swindell on the 2022 CMT Music Awards).

The most recent addition to the performer lineup is Gary Clark Jr., who will take the stage for a tribute to the late Stevie Ray Vaughn.

See the full list of performers — including the Ram Trucks Side Stage performances — and presenters below. Catch the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, before it becomes available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

Main Stage Performers

Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade
The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Slash and Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna
Gary Clark Jr.
Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Tyler Hubbard
Wynonna & Ashley McBryde

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers

Avery Anna
Chapel Hart
Jackson Dean
Lily Rose
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith

Presenters

Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Charles Esten
Dixie D’Amelio
Dustin Lynch
HARDY
Ian Bohen and Jen Landon
Jon Pardi
LeAnn Rimes
Madison Bailey
Max Thieriot
Megan Thee Stallion
Noah Schnapp
Parker McCollum
Peter Frampton
Shania Twain
Steve Howey
Travis Kelce

