Ciara Opens Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music With Moment of Silence for Ukraine

2022's Billboard Women in Music host dedicated a moment to recognize the ongoing crisis Ukraine.

Ciara
Ciara speaks onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Emma McIntyre/GI for Billboard

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music host Ciara opened up the event with a moment of silence for Ukraine at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday (March 2). 

“Before we begin this celebration, we want to take this moment of silence to send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine, especially women and girls, and hope for a peaceful resolution,” said Billboard’s 2008 Woman of the Year recipient. 

Ciara

Russia infiltrated Ukraine Feb. 24 and began a full-scale invasion after months of military buildup and multiple efforts for diplomatic resolutions. Many artists spoke out on the tragic attacks, most notably The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus. 

“This morning was heartbreaking waking up to the news that Ukraine had been invaded,” Miley Cyrus wrote on social media. “I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack.”

Wednesday’s Women In Music event  includes performances by this year’s honorees  such as Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Gabby Barrett, and more. 

