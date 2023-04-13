Christopher Lennertz to Be Named BMI Icon at 2023 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards

Composer Christopher Lennertz will be named a BMI Icon at the 39th Annual BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 10 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The two-time Emmy-nominated composer will receive BMI’s highest honor for his body of work across film, television and gaming.

In addition, the ceremony will celebrate the composers of the previous year’s top-grossing films, top-rated primetime network television series and highest-ranking cable and streamed media programs. The event will be hosted by BMI president and CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI vice president, creative, film, TV & visual media, Tracy McKnight.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Christopher Lennertz and his tremendous musical accomplishments by presenting him the BMI Icon Award,” McKnight said in a statement. “His compelling body of work, from blockbuster films to hit TV shows and gaming, highlights Christopher’s passion for all styles of music and has made him one of the industry’s most sought-after composers.”

Previous BMI Icon Award recipients include Terence Blanchard, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, Rachel Portman (PRS), Alan Silvestri, Brian Tyler and John Williams.

Lennertz’s eclectic body of work includes scoring such blockbusters as Horrible Bosses and Ride Along, as well as such TV shows as Amazon’s The Boys, cult-favorite Supernatural (which originated on The WB before being picked up by The CW) Netflix’s Lost in Space and Marvel’s Agent Carter. Lennertz is also one of the most in-demand composers in video games, having worked on hits like Medal of Honor and the Mass Effect series.

Lennertz’s recent works include arranging and conducting a large orchestra for a new version of Guns N’ Roses “November Rain,” composing the score for Netflix’s coming-of-age drama 13: The Musical and producing, arranging and conducting Wondrous Journeys, Disney’s new salute to 100 years of animation. He has also written songs with Glenn Slater for Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monáe and Lizzo. Coming up, Lennertz’s work on Marvel’s Rogers the Musical will come to life during the Disney100 celebration at the Disney California Adventure Park.

Lennertz has received Emmy nominations for outstanding musical composition for a series for Supernatural (2006) and outstanding original music and lyrics for The Boys (2021). He collaborated with lyricist Michael Saltzman on the latter project. He has also received 20 BMI awards.

Furthermore, he has demonstrated his passion for education and philanthropy by serving on the board of Education Through Music-Los Angeles and Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, as well as Hands Together Haiti. Lennertz also launched the Symphony of Hope project, a collaboration of more than 25 leading film and TV composers and dozens of musicians and vocalists joining together to rally the film music community in support of Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.