×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Christina Aguilera Shouts Out Artist Behind Her New NFT Cover at 2022 Billboard Women In Music

The star's new NFT in collaboration with Billboard and World of Women will benefit National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Christina Aguilera, Billboard Women In Music
Christina Aguilera onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Michael Buckner for Billboard

During Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music ceremony on Wednesday evening (March 2), Christina Aguilera dropped in to offer a short thank you for her inclusion in a historic NFT Billboard cover.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer was introduced by Yam Karkai, the co-founder of World of Women and the NFT artist who created the latest Billboard covers. In her introduction, Karkai discussed the issue at hand with new digital spaces,  and its representation of women. “Last year we all heard about NFTs and how they’re booming, and we were all really confused,” she said. “But here we are today, and women still aren’t being spotlighted enough.”

Related

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt Addresses Ukraine Crisis at 2022 Billboard Women in Music Event: 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Explore

Explore

Christina Aguilera

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Karkai then ceded the stage Aguilera, who came on thanking her: “She is absolutely the best,” she said into the mic with a laugh. Aguilera went on to speak about her honor in being chosen for the new NFT cover, and that she would be donating a portion of her proceeds National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Domestic violence has always been a personal issue for me,” she said. “And it’s one that still continues today.”

The star then took a moment to congratulate the women in the audience before introducing Karol G ahead of her Rule Breaker Award acceptance, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all of the beautiful women who are being honored tonight,” she said. “This business is not easy, and sometimes you have to break a few rules along the way.”

Aguilera’s remarks come just after the star appeared as one of  three artists — along with Madonna and Mariah Carey — to grace the new NFT covers of Billboard‘s latest issue. Designed by Karkai, the pieces are currently being sold on the FTX US NFT Marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain, with portions of proceeds going to non-profits chosen by each of the three artists.

The new covers come in collaboration with World of Women, originally co-founded and launched by Karkai in July 2021. The organization aims to help create space for female artists in the digital collectable world. The new covers in collaboration mark the first-ever NFT magazine covers designed by an NFT artist.

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music, honoring female artists and executives for their work in impacting the industry, saw a bevy of stars perform and accept awards, including Bonnie RaittDoja CatGabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R.Karol GSaweetieSummer Walker, and Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad