Christina Aguilera Shouts Out Artist Behind Her New NFT Cover at 2022 Billboard Women In Music

During Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music ceremony on Wednesday evening (March 2), Christina Aguilera dropped in to offer a short thank you for her inclusion in a historic NFT Billboard cover.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer was introduced by Yam Karkai, the co-founder of World of Women and the NFT artist who created the latest Billboard covers. In her introduction, Karkai discussed the issue at hand with new digital spaces, and its representation of women. “Last year we all heard about NFTs and how they’re booming, and we were all really confused,” she said. “But here we are today, and women still aren’t being spotlighted enough.”

Karkai then ceded the stage Aguilera, who came on thanking her: “She is absolutely the best,” she said into the mic with a laugh. Aguilera went on to speak about her honor in being chosen for the new NFT cover, and that she would be donating a portion of her proceeds National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Domestic violence has always been a personal issue for me,” she said. “And it’s one that still continues today.”

The star then took a moment to congratulate the women in the audience before introducing Karol G ahead of her Rule Breaker Award acceptance, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all of the beautiful women who are being honored tonight,” she said. “This business is not easy, and sometimes you have to break a few rules along the way.”

Aguilera’s remarks come just after the star appeared as one of three artists — along with Madonna and Mariah Carey — to grace the new NFT covers of Billboard‘s latest issue. Designed by Karkai, the pieces are currently being sold on the FTX US NFT Marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain, with portions of proceeds going to non-profits chosen by each of the three artists.

The new covers come in collaboration with World of Women, originally co-founded and launched by Karkai in July 2021. The organization aims to help create space for female artists in the digital collectable world. The new covers in collaboration mark the first-ever NFT magazine covers designed by an NFT artist.

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music, honoring female artists and executives for their work in impacting the industry, saw a bevy of stars perform and accept awards, including Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R., Karol G, Saweetie, Summer Walker, and Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo.