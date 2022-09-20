Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Jekalyn Carr Among First Round of Dove Awards Performers

Chris Tomlin, Jekalyn Carr and Crowder are among the first batch of performers announced for this year’s GMA Dove Awards, which are set to air on TBN and the TBN app on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The evening’s previously-announced co-hosts, Tomlin and Erica Campbell, will be working double time as performers this year, alongside Phil Wickham and Gateway Worship Español, featuring Daniel Calveti, Becky Collazos, Christine D’Clario and Josh Morales. At this year’s event, Crowder is nominated for pop/contemporary album of the year (for Milk & Honey), as well as song of the year for “Good God Almighty,” which he co-wrote with Ben Glover and Jeff Sojka.

This year’s top nominees include songwriter-producer Jeff Pardo with nine nominations, followed by Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven nods each. Those scoring six nominations each are Anne Wilson, Glover, for King & Country, Sojka, Jonathan Smith and performer Wickham, whose nominations include song of the year (“House of the Lord”), pop/contemporary recorded song of the year (“House of the Lord”), worship recorded song of the year (“Hymn of Heaven”) and worship album of the year (Hymn of Heaven).

“The GMA Dove Awards have been showcasing the very best in Christian and Gospel music for over five decades! So it’s a tremendous honor for me to co-host this year’s awards with Chris Tomlin!” Campbell previously said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to it and I pray that the show provides healing, inspiration, and encouragement, which we all need!”

“I am so honored that the Dove Awards would invite me to be a part of such an important and influential night,” Tomlin previously added. “As I take a step back and look at history, it is incredible to see the positive impact that church music has not only had in our industry but on popular music as a whole. I have heard it said, ‘you lose what is not celebrated’ and I am so excited for us to take a moment and celebrate the artists who paved the way, the artists of today, and hopefully help inspire and launch the generation to come.”

The sold-out awards ceremony will be held at Nashville’s Lipscomb University on Oct. 18, and an encore presentation of the awards will air Oct. 28 on TBN at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET.