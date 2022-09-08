Chris Tomlin & Erica Campbell to Co-Host 2022 GMA Dove Awards

Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin are set to host the 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards, Billboard has learned.

The GMA Dove Awards ceremony will be held in person on Oct. 18 in Nashville and will be broadcast Oct. 21 on TBN. Among this year’s top nominees are for King & Country, Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans, Anne Wilson and more.

Tomlin, a 27-time GMA Dove Award winner, has earned 10 No. 1 Billboard Christian Airplay hits and has had eight albums lift to the pinnacle of Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums chart. On Sept. 9, he will release his latest album, Always. In addition to the radio-single title track, the album also features “I See You” with Brandon Lake and “Yahweh” with Elevation Worship.

Campbell is known as a multi-platinum artist, half of the Gospel duo Mary Mary, a television personality and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. She has also earned five Grammys and 13 GMA Dove Awards, and in 2014, her album Help rose to the top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200.

“The GMA Dove Awards have been showcasing the very best in Christian and Gospel music for over five decades! So it’s a tremendous honor for me to co-host this year’s awards with Chris Tomlin!” Campbell told Billboard via a statement. “I’m really looking forward to it and I pray that the show provides healing, inspiration, and encouragement, which we all need!”

“I am so honored that the Dove Awards would invite me to be a part of such an important and influential night,” Tomlin told Billboard via a statement. “As I take a step back and look at history, it is incredible to see the positive impact that church music has not only had in our industry but on popular music as a whole. I have heard it said, ‘you lose what is not celebrated’ and I am so excited for us to take a moment and celebrate the artists who paved the way, the artist of today, and hopefully help inspire and launch the generation to come.”

The GMA Dove Awards show will broadcast on TBN and the TBN app on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, with encore presentations set for Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

The 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association, with Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serving as showrunners and executive producers and Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright serving as producers. Russell E. Hall will serve as director, with Michael Nolan serving as scriptwriter, while Scott Moore and Go Live Productions serve as production manager.