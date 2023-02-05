Chris Brown Taunts Robert Glasper After Losing Best R&B Album Grammy: ‘Who Da F— Is This?’

Chris Brown didn’t hold back after losing out to Robert Glasper for best R&B album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Brown voiced his frustration in a since-deleted Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of Glasper and asked, “Y’all playing. Who da f–k is this?” with a series of crying-laughing emojis. The “No Guidance” singer didn’t stop there. He continued to lambast the winner. “Who the f–k is Robert Glasper,” he wrote. “I’ma keep kicking y’all a– respectfully.”

Lastly, Brown concluded his tirade by posting two more also since-deleted Stories. In one, he wrote, “I gotta get my skills up…Ima start playing the harmonica.” The second was a Photoshopped image of Brown playing the harmonica, quipping, “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

Brown’s lone nomination came courtesy of his 10th studio album, Breezy (Deluxe). The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 album equivalent units and included features from Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, H.E.R., and more. Conversely, Glasper’s Black Radio III trumped the competition, defeating Brown, Lucky Daye (Candy Drip), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous) and PJ Morton (Watch the Sun) in the category of best R&B album. The set also included a slew of musical all-stars, including Q-Tip, Common, Erykah Badu and Jennifer Hudson.

Additionally on the R&B front, Beyonce clinched a win for best R&B song for “Cuff It.” That would serve as her fourth award of the evening, tying her for the most Grammy wins with 31. Bey is still on pace to break the tie, as she’s also up for album of the year, song of the year, and record of the year.

Check out Breezy’ posts below.