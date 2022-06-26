Chloe Delivers a Sensual ‘Surprise’ at 2022 BET Awards

Chloe Bailey performs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Chlöe Bailey showed off her “freaky side” on stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26), performing a confident, sexy rendition of her freshly released single, “Surprise.”

“If you be good to me, then I’ma be great to you/ If you stay down for me, then I’ll stay awake for you,” she sang in the chorus over a heavy bass beat, performing a seductive lap dance for one of her male dancers, while she was dressed in a strappy bodysuit.

The “Surprise” performance then transitioned into the Chloe x Halle singer’s April-released track “Treat Me,” featuring an equally envy-worthy dance sequence. “My name is Chlöe. Miss Bailey if you nasty,” she introduced the medley.

The Grammy-nominated musician has been working toward the release of her highly anticipated debut solo album since last summer. In an August 2021 interview with Billboard, she said her music aims to inspire her fans to be themselves “completely and unapologetically, no matter what the world says.”

“No matter if people are saying I’m doing too much, it’s OK, because that’s who I am,” she added. “I’m not forcing it or being anyone different. If I listened to what people said or what they told me and if I dumbed it down, that’s when I’m not being myself.”

Chlöe was nominated for best female R&B/pop artist at this year’s 2022 BET Awards, as well as video of the year and BET Her award for her 2021 hit “Have Mercy.” Her duo with her sister, Chlöe x Halle, was up for best group.

