Chlöe Shows No Mercy With Heated Performance of ‘Have Mercy’ at 2021 AMAs

During the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), Chlöe took to the Xfinity stage to treat fans to a scorcher of a performance. After descending from the sky, looking angelic in a white latex outfit as a gospel choir soundtracked the entrance, the artist delivered her solo debut, “Have Mercy.”

Following the song’s September release, it debuted at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs and in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Complete with unmatched choreography and unwavering vocal power, Chlöe cemented her status as a must-book awards show performer. Surrounded by dancers in pink latex leotards and bedazzled face masks, she closed out her set with a dance break featuring high kicks, step-clapping and, of course, the splits.

All the while, her sister — and other half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle — cheered her on from the crowd.

