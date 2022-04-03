Carrie Underwood Delivers Haunting, Windswept Performance of ‘Ghost Story’ at 2022 Grammys

Carrie Underwood gave the television debut of her song “Ghost Story” at the 2022 Grammy Awards Sunday evening (April 3) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Introduced by her wardrobe supervisor, the eight-time Grammy winner showed off her billowing purple gown (with the aid of a wind machine). The shadow of her full band and backup choir of singers made her striking silhouette shine underneath the spotlight, while images of Underwood appeared and suddenly vanished on the screen behind her.

“I’m gonna be your ghost story/ That keeping you up, all night memory/ I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/ I’m gonna be your ghost story,” she sang about subtly threatening an ex that her memory would haunt him forever in her latest epic kiss-off track à la “Before He Cheats.”

Underwood took her eighth Grammy this year when she won best roots gospel album for My Savior, the country superstar’s first gospel album that peaked at No. 1 on both of Billboard‘s Christian Albums and Top Country Albums charts. Her “If I Didn’t Love You” duet with Jason Aldean was up for best country duo/group performance, but Brothers Osborne’s “Younger Me” eventually won.

Aldean recently told Billboard about his plans for Underwood if their song did take home the trophy. “If we win a Grammy for this song, Carrie’s going to be on every album,” he said with a laugh. “If that’s all it took for me to win a Grammy, we’re doing another song next time.”