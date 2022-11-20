Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics to the AMAs With ‘Crazy Angels’ Performance

Floating above the Microsoft Theater’s audience on a suspended spherical cage, Carrie Underwood was ever the contortionist, bending and gliding through the opening verse of her Denim & Rhinestones song “Crazy Angels” for the 2022 AMAs on Sunday (Nov. 20).

The country music star rocked a long-sleeve pink, blue, black and white leotard and sparkling makeup, channeling ’80s era fashion, with neon pink angel wings flashing in the background, giving life to the song’s lyric, “Tilted halo with a neon shine.” Underwood’s background singers and band wore all black, giving the glowing chart-topping artist all the spotlight.

Underwood is nominated for two American Music Awards, favorite female country artist and favorite country album for Denim & Rhinestones. The album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart, marking Underwood’s tenth top 10 album on the Billboard 200. Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour fall leg recently came to a close, but the tour picks back up in February 2023 in Miami. Underwood recently performed “Hate My Heart” at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9, another song from her album Denim & Rhinestones. She also paid tribute to two country legends, the late Loretta Lynn and living legend Alan Jackson, during the 2022 CMAs.

Other AMA nominees include Bad Bunny in the lead with eight nods, while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six apiece. So far, Swift took home the award for favorite pop album on the live show.