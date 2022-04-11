Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Plus More Record-Setters at 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood won video of the year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards for a record-extending 10th time, this time for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her hit collaboration with Jason Aldean. Her winner in this category last year was also a collab, “Hallelujah” with John Legend, from her Christmas album, My Gift.

Underwood and Aldean also took the award for collaborative video of the year. Both artists are previous winners in that category. Underwood won for collabs with Brad Paisley (“Remind Me”), Miranda Lambert (“Somethin’ Bad”) and Keith Urban (“The Fighter”). Aldean previously won for a collab with Luke Bryan and Eric Church (“The Only Way I Know”).

These awards brought Underwood’s career total of CMT Music Awards to 25, more than any other artist.

Cody Johnson was the only other artist to win two awards on the night – male video of the year for “Til You Can’t” and CMT digital first for “Dear Rodeo” from CMT Campfire Sessions. To win male video of the year, Johnson beat three former winners in the category – Luke Bryan, a three-time category champ; Kane Brown, a two-time winner; and Thomas Rhett, who won six years ago.

Lambert won female video of the year for “If I Was a Cowboy.” This is her sixth win in the category, which puts her second only to Underwood, who has won eight times in the category. Lambert beat last year’s winner, Gabby Barrett, who was nominated this year for “Footprints on the Moon.” Barrett won last year for “The Good Ones.”

Maddie & Tae, who are often bridesmaids at awards shows but rarely the bride, were surprise (and surprised) winners for group/duo video of the year for “Woman You Got.” They beat a high-powered field that included Dan + Shay, three-time winners for duo video of the year; and Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion, both former winners of group video of the year. (This is the second year in a row that the separate group and duo awards have been combined.)

Taylor Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” won trending comeback song of the year. It’s a highlight of her re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Swift’s original “Love Story” won two awards — video of the year and female video of the year — in 2009. Trending comeback song of the year is a new category this year, honoring “iconic stars and their hits that not only stood the test of time, but also recently found new popularity,” according to CMT. Last year, another track from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version),” won best family feature.

Rather incredibly, George Strait won the first CMT Music Award of his career. He won CMT performance of the year, which is given to a performance on a CMT program in the previous year. He won for his performance of “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” from CMT Giants: Charley Pride. Pride’s original version of the song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Singles chart in April 1970.

Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved by You” won breakthrough video of the year, beating such strong contenders as Tenille Arts’ “Back Then, Right Now.” (Arts’ clip was nominated for female video of the year.) Previous winners of breakthrough video of the year include such major stars as Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Barrett.