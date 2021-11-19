Cardi B Reflects on 2018 AMA Performance That Made Her a ‘Superstar’ Before Hosting 2021 Show

“I’m just going to go in there and just, ‘Ahhh!'” Cardi B screams while telling Billboard about her upcoming hosting gig at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The first-time host is a three-time nominee this year, getting nods for favorite female hip-hop artist as well as favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song for her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Up.” Although she won’t be taking the AMA stage as one of the performers this year, Cardi previously performed her Hot 100 No. 1 “I Like It” alongside J Balvin and Bad Bunny in 2018 — and she says in the new interview on Friday (Nov. 19) that performance is “the biggest one that everybody loved.”

“Every single time that they bring up my performances, that’s the one they be like, ‘Oh, this the one! This the one that Cardi was a superstar! This the one!’ the 29-year-old rapper recalled.

She believes performances are not only the best part of the AMAs, but also crucial to the way artists are received by the public. “Performances can make or break you,” adds Cardi. “They won’t break your career, but if it’s a great performance, it’s like, ‘Oh wow!’ But if it’s a bad performance, it’s like, ‘Oooh, you got one more chance.'”

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live Sunday from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.