See Cardi B’s Best Looks From the 2021 AMAs

Cardi B hosted the 2021 AMAs on Sunday night (Nov. 21), and her looks routinely stole the spotlight during the awards show. When she wasn’t racking up awards — she swept in the favorite hip-hop artist and favorite hip-hop song categories — the “Up” singer was keeping the audience entertained with her signature, unfiltered humor and show-stopping fashion moments.

Before even entering Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, Cardi appeared on the red carpet in an intriguing Schiaparelli look that consisted of a dramatic black veil, a matching black figure-hugging dress and golden face mask.

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi’s second look of the night set the tone for her fashion-filled evening — she first took the Xfinity stage in a side-slit gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s couture collection and wore a feathered showgirl-inspired headpiece that grazed the floor during her opening monologue, which saw her taking a brief moment to reflect on her appearance for the evening. “I ain’t gonna lie. I’m nervous, I’m shaking. Whew! My under arms itch! Whew! I’m sweating. I’m gonna tell y’all right now, I’m gonna get things messed up, I might stutter, but whatever, I’m giving looks,” she told the audience.

The 29-year old wore a total of six other gowns throughout the night, including a crystal bodice detailed purple feathered gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji and a ruffle detailed gown from Jean Paul Gaultier, before closing out the ceremony in a stunning white embellished gown with a bejeweled hood from Miss Sohee’s fall 2021 couture collection.

See Cardi’s best looks from the AMAs below.

Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter

