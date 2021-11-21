Cardi B Used Her AMAs Hosting Gig to Pitch JoJo Siwa on a Christmas Visit for Her Daughter

As the host for Sunday night’s (Nov. 21) 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi B brought her usual hilarious antics to the stage of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The “Up” singer dazzled viewers and event-goers as she walked out to the stage, which featured a sparkling LED screen effects, actual flames and a red carpet to bring drama to her entrance.

After showing off her stunning outfit — a form-fitting black velvet dress and black, showgirl-inspired headpiece — the 29-year-old gave the rundown of events for the evening and slipped a few jokes into her monologue.

“What’s poppin’? Dang this crowd is loud. You get a car, you get a car, you get a car! I’m lying, y’all ain’t getting nothing,” Cardi began, quoting Oprah’s now-famous line when she gifted the entire audience of The Oprah Winfrey Show brand-new vehicles. “Welcome to the 2021 American Music Awards! I’m your host, Cardi B. Thank you to Silk Sonic for starting us off right tonight. I ain’t gonna lie. I’m nervous, I’m shaking. Whew! My under arms itch! Whew! I’m sweating. I’m gonna tell y’all right now, I’m gonna get things messed up, I might stutter, but whatever, I’m giving looks.”

Cardi later listed the night’s stacked performance roster, which includes Carrie Underwood, BTS, Jennifer Lopez and more, and took a brief moment to shout out JoJo Siwa, who was in attendance.

“I see you JoJo Siwa. Let me tell you something. My husband was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter’s birthday party but she is booked and busy. So JoJo Siwa, can you please come see my daughter at Christmas?” Cardi asked, to which JoJo gave a thumbs up. “I know you cost a lot of money — let me tell you something, these rappers don’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa,” she said.

While announcing the award for best pop group or duo, Siwa responded to Cardi’s comment and said, “Cardi I’m gonna see what I can do for Christmas….I can’t wait to meet Kulture, she is being raised by a superstar.”

Cardi is a three-time nominee this year — she had nominations for favorite female hip-hop artist as well as favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song for her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Up.” The 2021 American Music Awards will stream the next day on Hulu.

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.