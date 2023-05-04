Terri Clark, Trooper & More to Be Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Country singer Terri Clark, rock band Trooper, French Canadian singer Diane Dufresne and veteran jazz pianist Dr. Oliver Jones will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on May 18 at Studio Bell in Calgary, Alberta.



The induction ceremony, presented by Music Canada, is set to stream live at 9 p.m. ET on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages. This is the second iteration of the event, which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale now at junoawards.ca.

Clark, Trooper and Dufresne will take the stage to perform. Robi Botos and jazz vocalist Ranee Lee will perform in tribute to Jones, who will accept his honor in person.

Jann Arden, a 2021 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipient, will induct Clark, who featured Arden on her 2012 recording of the country staple “Leavin’ on Your Mind.”

Deborah Cox will make a special appearance, following her 2022 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and her performance at the 2022 JUNO Awards.

“The breadth of talent involved in this year’s event is a true testament to what Canadian musicians are capable of – global influence, record-breaking success and immense creativity,” Allan Reid, president and CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts, said in a statement.

Clark has placed seven albums in the top half of the Billboard 200, topped by Greatest Hits 1994-2004, which rose to No. 14 in 2004. Clark’s albums have included collabs with such stars as Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley and Tanya Tucker. She has also placed seven singles on the Billboard Hot 100, topped by “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” which reached No. 27 in 2003.

Trooper cracked the Billboard 200 in 1978 with Thick as Thieves. The album included the band’s only Hot 100 single, “Raise a Little Hell.”

Established in 1978, The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was created to acknowledge artists who have contributed to the recognition of Canadian music globally. Previous honorees include Nickelback, who received the honor on this year’s Juno Awards broadcast in March; Gordon Lightfoot, who died earlier this week; Alanis Morissette, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain.