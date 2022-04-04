All the Musicians Who Took Selfies With BTS at the 2022 Grammys

Korean boy band BTS brought their A-game to the Grammys with their James Bond-inspired “Butter” performance on Sunday night. The group earned their second Grammy nomination with the song for best pop duo/group performance, after their first for “Dynamite” in the same category last year.

But the real prize of the night might have been a selfie with the septet, judging by the A-list talent that lined up to take pictures with the superstar group. Below, find all the photos and selfies with BTS from Sunday night.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga took home her 13th Grammy last night, for best traditional pop vocal album, sharing the honor with Tony Bennett, for their Love for Sale album. She’s pictured with BTS member V.

Lady Gaga and V of BTS during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnny Nunez/GI

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & daughter Luna

Introduced by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, John Legend performed his song “Free” with three Ukrainian artists: Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. With his wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna, Legend took a snapshot with the boy band.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste took home the biggest award of the night, album of the year, for his album We Are. The Soul composer and Stephen Colbert bandleader also performed his song “Freedom,” which was nominated for record of the year. Here is a picture of him and BTS member V.

Jon Batiste and V of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Emma McIntyre/GI

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, who was born in Seoul, shared photos with BTS on her socials, showing off her Korean pride. Is a BTS and Japanese Breakfast collab in order?

Olivia Rodrigo

Fans were gasping at the chemistry between V and Olivia Rodrigo, who won three awards last night including best new artist. What did V whisper in Olivia’s ear during the “Butter” performance?

Olivia Rodrigo and V of BTS pose during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

After a surprise collab on a “Butter” remix last year, Meg reunited with the boys at the Grammys.

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Francis Specker/CBS

J Balvin & Scooter Braun

“This is two of the world’s biggest music stars who owned the Grammy stage last night,” manager Scooter Braun wrote of BTS and J Balvin, who are all part of the Hybe family. “10 years ago would we have said that about a group from Korea and a kid named Jose from Colombia?”