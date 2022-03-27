BTS Make Surprise Oscars Appearance – And It’s All Love for Pixar & Disney

From left: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

If you had “BTS at the Oscars” on your 2022 Academy Awards bingo card, well, you must own quite the crystal ball. The six-time Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Oscars, although they weren’t present at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In a pre-recorded segment called “Favorite Film Musical With BTS,” the South Korean boy band extolled the virtues of the Disney and Pixar animated canon.

“Coco!” Jimin shouted of his favorite musical film, giving some love to the 2017 animated classic from Pixar, which nabbed best animated feature and best original song at the 2018 Oscars. “It’s a real masterpiece,” RM agreed. “I watched it three times and cried a lot.” For the record, Jimin added, “I didn’t cry though.”

“Truly, Pixar is unbelievable,” V said. “Overall, I like Disney movies,” said J-Hope. “Disney movies stimulate emotion well,” Jin astutely pointed out.

Will Smith, nominated for best actor for King Richard at the 2022 Oscars, even got a shout-out from the international pop stars. “I really like Aladdin,” J-Hope said of the 2019 live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic. “Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin!” RM added.