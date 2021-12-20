BTS, Harry Styles & More Offering Rare Collectibles for MusiCares Auction

BTS, Paul McCartney, and Harry Styles are among the high-profile artists putting up autographed guitars for sale at MusiCares’ Grammy week charity auction starting on Jan. 30, 2022.

In addition, the 2022 MusiCares person of the year, Joni Mitchell, is set to donate an artist proof print of her original painting of another legendary artist, Jimi Hendrix. Also, Keith Richards, Bono, and others have signed on to donate various items ranging from guitars to NFTs.

Besides the previously announced suits worn during BTS’ performance of “Dynamite” on the Grammy stage in March 2021, the South Korean pop phenoms are adding an Epiphone brand 56 Les Paul Pro ebony electric guitar signed by each member of the band to their auction items.

McCartney is offering a signed sunburst Hofner brand B-Bass Hi Series violin bass guitar. Meanwhile, Styles is slated to auction off a signed Gibson ES-335 electric acoustic guitar (with a handwritten message that reads “All my Love”), while Petty’s estate is giving a signed Gibson ES- 355 Bigsby VOS electric acoustic guitar and a special box set packed with Petty’s Wildflowers and All the Rest, along with various memorabilia.

Richards is auctioning a signed Gibson ES-335 accompanied by a four-second NFT video clip of the icon signing the guitar – marking his first NFT.

Other notable auction items include Bono’s handwritten note containing the lyrics to U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life,” which is featured in the animated film Sing 2; original artwork from KISS front man Gene Simmons; Ozzy Osborne’s leather coat signed by the rocker; and a “special item” from the late Chris Cornell’s estate.

Proceeds from the charity auction will benefit the MusiCares foundation, “which provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of need including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief,” according to a statement.

The event is organized in partnership with Julien’s auctions, and will take place both live at their location in Beverly Hills, Calif., and virtually on julienslive.com. To learn more, visit juliensauctions.com.