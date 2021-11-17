BTS & Coldplay to Perform ‘My Universe’ at 2021 AMAs

BTS will be working overtime at the American Music Awards on Sunday Nov. 21. They will perform “My Universe” with Coldplay in addition to performing “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion, as was previously announced. Both songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 this year – “Butter” for 10 weeks and “My Universe” for one.

The pairing is billed as the two groups’ “first live performance together” of “My Universe.” Hosted by Cardi B, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This will mark BTS’ third performance on AMAs. They sang “DNA” in 2017 and closed last year’s show with a performance from Korea of “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” This will be Coldplay’s first AMAs performance since 2015, when they sang “Adventure of a Lifetime.”

BTS is nominated for three awards at Sunday’s show – artist of the year, favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song. They won favorite pop duo or group the last two years. If they win again this year, they’ll become just the third duo or group to win three years running in this category. The first two were Daryl Hall & John Oates (1983-85) and One Direction (2013-15).

Coldplay and BTS (x 2) join previously announced performers Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.

This year, for the first time, fans could vote for all AMA categories, once per category per day, globally on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. Voting closed Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the 2021 American Music Awards. As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms.

The AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu. Tickets are now on sale at www.axs.com

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.