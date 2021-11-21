BTS Delivers Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ to Cap Off 2021 AMAs

BTS capped off the 2021 AMAs with a smooth performance of their hit song “Butter” on Sunday (Nov. 21).

The K-pop group raked in three wins at the awards show including artist of the year, favorite pop duo/group and favorite pop song for the aforementioned song. For the show’s finale, the boys made it grand as they danced their signature tight choreography in butterscotch-colored suits. The stage design also matched their attire with screens displaying animated, melting butter hearts.

“Butter” secured the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. The song which released in May also received the remix treatment when Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the track several months later in August. Earlier in the night, the boys also joined Coldplay for a luminous performance of their collab “My Universe.” The AMAs originally scheduled BTS to perform their “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion, who yesterday (Nov. 20) announced she was canceling her appearance due to an “unexpected personal matter.”

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.