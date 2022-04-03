×
Brothers Osborne Win Their First Grammy, T.J. Osborne Gets Standing O From Brandi Carlile for Tearful Speech

The sibling duo took home best country duo/group performance for their personal single "Younger Me."

Brothers Osborne at 2022 Grammys
The Brothers Osborne accept the trophy for Best Country Duo Performance during the the 64th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Brothers Osborne won their first Grammy Award on Sunday (April 3), taking home best country duo/group performance for their personal single “Younger Me” at the 2022 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. T.J. Osborne followed up the win with a tearful speech, explaining that the song was written “in response to me coming out.”

After a huge round of applause — including a standing ovation from Brandi Carlile — Osborne continued: “I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. But here I am tonight – not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

John Osborne started their acceptance speech out with a simple “hell yeah!” Topped with his newly platinum-blond hair, T.J. wore the perfect gold suit to match his new trophy at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

In a February 2021 interview with Time magazine, T.J. Osborne revealed that he was a gay man and that he had been out to his family and friends for a few years. “I’m very comfortable being gay,” he said at the time. “I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

Osborne said in the interview that he hoped to be an example for others — and he even mentioned hoping to bring a male date to an awards show, just like he did Sunday. “People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ and personally, I agree with that. But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!’”

Brothers Osborne are also up for best country album for Skeletons at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Watch Brothers Osborne’s acceptance speech below:

