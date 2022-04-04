Brothers Osborne Close Out the 2022 Grammys With Stomping Performance of ‘Dead Man’s Curve’

Brothers Osborne brought down the house with a show-closing rendition of their hard-stomping song “Dead Man’s Curve” at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday (April 3).

Performing with their band in front of gold-glowing light panels, the duo opened the song with a scorching guitar solo before launching into the hootenanny of a track, during which the camera cut to both Lady Gaga and H.E.R. rocking out in the audience. The performance was the final of the night at the show, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and came just after Jon Batiste won the album of the year award.

The Brothers won their first Grammy Award earlier in the day, taking home best country duo/group performance for their personal single “Younger Me” at the 2022 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. T.J. Osborne followed up the win with an emotional speech, explaining that the song was written “in response to me coming out.”

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” T.J. Osborne continued. “And I certainly never thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. But here I am tonight – not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

Brothers Osborne were also nominated for best country album for their 2020 LP Skeletons, on which “Dead Man’s Curve” appears. Chris Stapleton won in this category for his album Starting Over.