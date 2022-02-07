How to Watch the 2022 Brit Awards

The 2022 Brit Awards are finally upon us, taking over the 02 Arena in London on Tuesday (Feb. 8) with an all-star lineup of performers and nominees.

Good news for music fans. You don’t have to travel across the pond to watch the ceremony, as it will be available to stream live — and completely for free — on YouTube (embedded below) starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie, Digital Farm Animals and KSI are all set to take the stage as performers at the star-studded event.

Adele, Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz also lead the nominations pack for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nods each, and this year marks the first time that the Brits have combined separate male and female categories in both artist of the year and international artist. The Brits also previously reported that more female artists (18) were nominated than in any previous year in the past decade.

See the full nominations list here.

On February 8, check back here to watch the 2022 Brit Awards live online below.