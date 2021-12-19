Will BTS Finally Win a Brit Award? (And More Burning Questions About the 2022 Brits)

Will 2022 be the year BTS finally wins a Brit Award? The K-pop superstars were nominated on Saturday (Dec. 18) for international group. They were nominated in the same category last year, but lost, in an upset, to American sister trio HAIM.

Or might Silk Sonic win for international group? The duo, comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, would be the second collaboration of solo artists to win in the category. The Carters, consisting of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, won three years ago.

We’ll find out on Feb. 8 when the 2022 Brit Awards are presented at The 02 in London.

Here are eight more burning questions prompted by this year’s Brit Awards nominations.

1. Will Adele tie Robbie Williams as the artist with the most Brit Awards (13) in the show’s history?

The British superstar will if she wins in all four categories in which she is nominated. Adele is currently tied with Coldplay for second place on the all-time leaderboard, with nine wins each.

2. Will Adele win her third award for Mastercard album of the year?

She’s nominated for her global blockbuster 30. She won for 21 (2012) and 25 (2016). Should she win again, she would tie Arctic Monkeys and Coldplay as the only three-time winners in the category’s history.

3. Will Adele win her third award for song of the year with Mastercard (formerly known as British single)?

She’s nominated for her warm piano ballad “Easy on Me.” She won with “Skyfall” (2013) and “Hello” (2016). Should she win again, she’ll tie Williams as the solo artist with the most wins in the category (three). Take That leads all artists with five wins in the category.

4. Will Elton John win his first Brit Award in a competition in 31 years?

John is nominated for song of the year with Mastercard for “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),” his hit collab with Dua Lipa. This would be the iconic singer’s first win in a competitive category since he took best British male in 1991. It would be his first win ever in this category; Lipa’s second. She won three years ago for “One Kiss,” a collab with Calvin Harris. A second win would make Lipa only the second female artist (following Adele) to win twice in the category’s history. Lipa would also be the first artist to win in this category twice as part of a collaboration.

5. Will Ed Sheeran or Dave become the first male solo artist to win Mastercard album of the year more than once?

Sheeran, who won seven years ago for x, is nominated for =. Dave, who won two years ago for Psychodrama, is nominated for We’re All Alone in This Together. Should Dave win, he’d set a second record — the first artist of color to win in the category more than once.

6. Will Little Mix, which last year became the first all-female group to win group (formerly British group), win again this year?

They would be the first group (of any gender) to win two years running since Arctic Monkeys in 2007-08.

7. Will Coldplay win group for a record-extending fifth time?

The veteran band won in the category in 2001, 2003, 2012 and 2016.

8. Will Griff win best new artist, one year after winning the rising star award (formerly the critic’s choice award)?

She would be just the third artist in the show’s history to win in both categories. Sam Smith took rising star in 2014 and best new artist the following year. Rag’n’Bone Man won both awards in 2017.