How to Watch the 2023 Brit Awards

The Brit Awards are returning to London’s The O2 arena on Saturday (Feb. 11), with Mo Gilligan hosting the prestigious ceremony across the pond.

While the ceremony will air on ITV at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, if you’re not in England and are still hoping to catch the Brit Awards live, you’re going to need access to a VPN like ExpressVPN, which you can sign up for here. A live stream will also be hosted on the BRIT Awards’ official YouTube channel.

“Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life,” Mo Gilligan previously said in a press statement of his upcoming hosting gig. “I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

Harry Styles and Wet Leg, who are also performing at the 2023 Brit Awards, are the leading nominees with four nods each. Other artists vying for multiple awards include Aitch, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Taylor Swift.

The nominees for Mastercard album of the year are The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Wet Leg’s Wet Leg, Styles’ Harry’s House, Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean and Fred again…’s Actual Life 3 (January 1- September 9 2022).

R&B girl group FLO have already been announced as winners of the 2023 Rising Star award. See Billboard‘s full list of Brits nominations here.