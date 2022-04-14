Composer Brian Tyler to Be Named BMI Icon at 2022 BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards

Composer Brian Tyler will be named a BMI Icon at the 38th annual BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tyler will be honored for his success as a composer, orchestral conductor and music producer. The event will take place just three days after Tyler turns 50.

Previous BMI Icon Award recipients include Alan Silvestri, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, John Williams and Terence Blanchard.

The private ceremony will be hosted by BMI president and CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI senior vice president, creative, Alex Flores.

“It is our honor to celebrate Brian Tyler’s musical accomplishments by presenting him with the BMI Icon Award,” said Flores. “As one of today’s most prolific composers, Brian has scored countless hits across film, TV and gaming, resonating with millions of fans worldwide. His body of work, musical range and contributions to the world of entertainment will continue to inspire emerging music creators for generations to come.

“We’re also introducing the BMI Impact Award at this year’s ceremony to honor the BMI female composers behind Women Warriors: The Voices of Change for shining a spotlight on some of the most compelling women from around the globe through their inspirational compositions.”

Tyler has scored more than 80 films including such box-office hits as Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Fast and Furious franchise, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Rambo, Charlie’s Angels, Scream and Crazy Rich Asians.

Under his electronic music alter-ego Madsonik, Tyler wrote and produced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song “Shell Shocked.”

His television credits include 1883, Yellowstone, Scorpion, Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-0, Last Call, Sleepy Hollow and Transformers: Prime.

In September, Tyler debuted his immersive audio-visual project “Are We Dreaming” on the main stage at Lost Lands Music Festival in Thornville, Ohio.

Tyler has amassed 34 BMI Awards and has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, for Last Call on Showtime (2002) and Sleepy Hollow on Fox (2014), and one Daytime Emmy nod for Transformers: Prime (2011). For all his success, he has yet to receive Grammy or Oscar nominations.

Tyler is also a noted orchestral conductor and multi-instrumentalist and has conducted symphonic concerts around the globe.

In addition, BMI composers and lyricists Amy Andersson, Isolde Fair, Lolita Ritmanis, Miriam Cutler, Penka Kouneva and Starr Parodi will receive the BMI Impact Award, recognizing their work on the groundbreaking Women Warriors: The Voices of Change project, celebrating female activists who have fought for human rights and equality over the years.

The project won a Grammy for best classical compendium at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3. The award went to Andersson, the conductor and co-producer of the album, and Ritmanis and Mark Mattson, also co-producers of the album.

Andersson wrote, directed and produced the live-to-picture symphony concert and documentary film, which has played on the international festival circuit.

During the BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards, composers of the previous year’s top-grossing films, top-rated primetime network television series and highest-ranking cable and streamed media programs will also be recognized.