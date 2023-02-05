Brandi Carlile Delivers a Roaring Performance of ‘Broken Horses’ at 2023 Grammys

Following a touching introduction from her wife and two daughters, Brandi Carlile took to the stage Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Grammy Awards to perform the roaring “Broken Horses” from her album of the year nominated In These Silent Days.

Opening with a rousing wail, Carlile delivered an epic rock set that showcased guitar skills, impressive vocal range and rasp, and her captivating presence. Plus, as her partner Catherine Shepherd said, she is also “one of the greatest, most authentic human beings on the planet.”

As host Trevor Noah said following her performance, Carlile was already a winner by the time she took the stage, taking home best rock performance and best rock song for “Broken Horses,” plus best Americana album for In These Silent Days.

On Saturday night (Feb. 4) during the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Carlile — standing alongside her close friend Rita Wilson — joked that she would die if she were to win best rock song over competitor Ozzy Osborne. She then revealed she and her band do indeed play Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” on tour.

Carlile has 24 nominations and six wins to her name. She is competing for album of the year alongside Lizzo, Beyonce, Harry Styles, ABBA, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Adele and Mary J. Blige. She is also up for the big four category of record of the year, for “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Lucius.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards was telecast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This show marks comedian Noah’s third consecutive year hosting.